ACE Project In Azerbaijan Approaching Completion - Bp

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. ACE (Azeri Central East) project is nearing completion in Azerbaijan, bp Vice President Colin Allan said at the SPE Technical Conference and Exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

"The ACE project worth $6 billion is the next stage of development of the giant Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in the Caspian Sea. The project includes a new offshore platform and other facilities with a production capacity of up to 100,000 barrels per day," he emphasized.

He mentioned that the ACE project will contribute to energy security in the whole region.

Allan also added that another important project to ensure reliable supplies is the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with a capacity of 4.3 billion barrels of oil, which includes supplies from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference started today in Baku and will continue until November 23. It will bring together global industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it presents.

Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized with the assistance of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will feature an expert-selected high-level program, panel discussions on key issues facing the region, and a unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas production.

The program will include an assessment of the current situation and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service company representatives, and government authorities in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel