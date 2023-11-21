-->


President Ilham Aliyev Approves Agreement Signed With Kyrgyzstan


11/21/2023 5:23:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on investment in the construction of a five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on investment in the construction of a five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul" was approved, signed on October 12, 2023 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

After the agreement specified in this decree enters into force, the Department of Affairs of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan should send a notification to the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the fulfillment of domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.

