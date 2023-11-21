President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Conscription To Active Military Service

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for fixed-term active military service and dismissal of servicemen of fixed-term active military service from January 1 through January 30, 2024, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.