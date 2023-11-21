-->


President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Conscription To Active Military Service


11/21/2023 5:23:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for fixed-term active military service and dismissal of servicemen of fixed-term active military service from January 1 through January 30, 2024, Trend reports.

Will be updated

