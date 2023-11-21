Azerbaijan Approves Agreement Previously Signed With Uzbekistan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement on cooperation
in the field of youth policy and sports between the Ministry of
Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of
Youth Policy and Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan", Trend reports.
According to the decree, "Agreement on cooperation in the field
of youth policy and sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports
of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports of
Uzbekistan" signed on August 22, 2023 in Baku, was approved.
After entry into force of this agreement, the Ministry of Youth
and Sports of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its
provisions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
must send a notification to the Government of the Republic of
Uzbekistan on the fulfillment of domestic procedures necessary for
the agreement to enter into force.
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107463942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.