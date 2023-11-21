-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Approves Agreement Previously Signed With Uzbekistan - Decree


11/21/2023 5:23:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of youth policy and sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Agreement on cooperation in the field of youth policy and sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports of Uzbekistan" signed on August 22, 2023 in Baku, was approved.

After entry into force of this agreement, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the fulfillment of domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.

MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107463942

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search