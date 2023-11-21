Azerbaijan Approves Agreement Previously Signed With Uzbekistan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of youth policy and sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Agreement on cooperation in the field of youth policy and sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports of Uzbekistan" signed on August 22, 2023 in Baku, was approved.

After entry into force of this agreement, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the fulfillment of domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.