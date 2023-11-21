Eldar Mansurov's Delights Baku Audience

A concert dedicated to People's Artist Eldar Mansurov has taken
place at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.
Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov (tenor) and Nargiz Karimova
(soprano) delighted the music lovers with an interesting concert
program, Azernews reports.
The Uzeyir Hajibayli State Symphony Orchestra and Azerbaijan
State Choir performed at the concert under the baton of the chief
conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.
Eldar Mansurov is an acclaimed Azerbaijani musician, composer
and songwriter.
He is a member of the Mansurov family, which has contributed to
the development of the Azerbaijani musical culture. His father was
renowned musician and tar player Bahram Mansurov.
He also rocked the stage at Mashal band at the legendary rock
festival Golden Fall in 1970.
Eldar Mansurov is author of "Seven beauties" rock-opera,
"Cleopatra" and "Olimp" rock-ballet, 5 symphonies, "Mahur-Hindi"
symphonic mugham, several works for instrumental and camera
ensembles and pieces for chorus. Moreover, Mansurov composed music
for a lot of movies and plays. He owns more than 3000 songs and
instrumental music.
Mansurov got the title of "Honoured Art worker" and "Peoples
Artist" in 2005 and 2012 respectively.
In 2022, he was awarded with the Shohrat Order (Order of
Glory).