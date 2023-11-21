President Ilham Aliyev Approves Agreement Signed With Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the
"Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of
Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on investment in the construction
of a five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul".
After the agreement specified in this decree enters into force,
the Department of Affairs of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
should send a notification to the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic
on the fulfillment of domestic procedures necessary for the
agreement to enter into force.
