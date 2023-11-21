Celebrate World TV Day With LG's Flagship OLED EVO Series

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) On this World TV Day, celebrate with LG Electronics(LG), one of the pioneers of the television industry and their OLED evo series TVs. The OLED evo, a perfect example of LG's innovative excellence and engineering marvel, celebrates a decade of innovation, as it recently commemorated its 10th anniversary, a dream made true by a relentless drive to push what a TV can be by expanding the boundaries of manufacturing and technology.

World TV Day, a UN holiday celebrated on the 21st of November, recognizes the TV as the single largest source of video consumption, regardless of how it has evolved over the years. Be it in terms of size, content, platforms or even design, a TV today has evolved from a one-way channel for broadcast and cable content, becoming a platform that offers a wide range of multimedia and interactive content, such as streaming videos, music, and internet browsing. However, the World TV Day celebrates that even with this evolution, TV remains an important communication tool, being a symbol of connection and globalization.

LG has also been pioneering TVs in the past few years. Since its inception in 2013, the LG OLED evo series TVs have been a flag bearer in TV technology innovation. However, at the same time, this series also emphasized sustainability, rightfully earning it the title of World's No 1 OLED TV. As of today, the 2023 lineup of the LG OLED evo series have acquired Reducing CO2[1] and Measured CO2[2] certifications from the Carbon Trust[3] and environmental labels[4] from Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS) for the third consecutive year, a true testament to the brand's sustainability commitments and efforts for plastic waste reduction.

The development of this TV is a true testament to LG's innovative prowess. Each model in this series is manufactured to be lighter in weight and stronger in durability, thanks to composite fiber and metal, reducing plastic use. This reduced plastic use by 20,000 tons this year, but the lighter weight also contributed to the reduction of CO2 emissions in transit. Additionally, recycled material is also used on the back cover of LG OLED evo models, QNED TVs and NanoCell TVs released in 2023.

As TV's have evolved and changed their role in our lives over time, LG has always been there, constantly raising the bar to bring more advancements and developments, promising to users a more immersive and enjoyable experience overall.

[1] 77/65/55/48/42-inch LG OLED evo C3 models.

[2] 83-inch LG OLED evo C3 model and 83/77/65/55-inch LG OLED evo G3 models.

[3] Only applies to listed products sold in markets/regions participating in the Carbon Trust's labeling program.

[4] The OLED evo Z3, G3, C3, B3, A3 series and the QNED85, QNED80 received SGS Eco-Product certification. OLED Z3 satisfied the standard of material efficiency, recyclability and minimal usage of hazardous substances.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG's home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal.

