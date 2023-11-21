France Poisoned People Of Martinique - French National Assembly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. France has poisoned the people of Martinique with the substance chlordecone, French National Assembly member from Martinique Marcellin Nadeau said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the ongoing event in Baku on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women".

"We don't know the consequences for our women and children. What interest does France have in our countries if they neglect our problems?" Marcellin Nadeau said.

"The French constitution does not recognize us as a nation, and I, as a deputy, proposed to amend the basic law. France must change its attitude towards us," the deputy added.

Baku is hosting an event on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women". The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

