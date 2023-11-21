France Poisoned People Of Martinique - French National Assembly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. France has
poisoned the people of Martinique with the substance chlordecone,
French National Assembly member from Martinique Marcellin Nadeau
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the ongoing event in Baku on "Decolonization:
Empowerment and Development of Women".
"We don't know the consequences for our women and children. What
interest does France have in our countries if they neglect our
problems?" Marcellin Nadeau said.
"The French constitution does not recognize us as a nation, and
I, as a deputy, proposed to amend the basic law. France must change
its attitude towards us," the deputy added.
Baku is hosting an event on "Decolonization: Empowerment and
Development of Women". The event is organized by the Baku
Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.
