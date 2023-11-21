President Of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to
Azerbaijan on November 24, the press service of the President of
Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.
According to the information, the head of state will take part
in the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of
Central Asia (SPECA), which will be held in Baku.
The UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA)
was established on 26 March 1998 by the Tashkent Declaration,
signed by the Presidents of the Central Asian countries and the
Executive Secretaries of the United Nations Economic Commission for
Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Asia
and the Pacific (ESCAP) as a special program UN to assist these
countries in economic development, cooperation and integration into
the economies of Europe and Asia.
Currently, the participating states of SPECA are Azerbaijan,
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and
Uzbekistan. UNECE and ESCAP jointly provide comprehensive support
to activities under the Program in close cooperation with the UN
Resident Coordinators in the SPECA countries. SPECA provides a
platform for subregional cooperation to implement those Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional
cooperation. In 2023, Azerbaijan chairs the Program and hosts SPECA
Days in Baku from 20 to 24 November 2023.
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107461826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.