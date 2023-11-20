(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) RERA Offers 52 Scholarships to Citizens seeking to Participate in a Specialised Training Programme for Real Estate Brokerage







On the occasion of the 52nd Union Day and in collaboration with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 November 2023: In alignment with the UAE's preparations to commemorate its 52nd Union Day, the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), an agency of Dubai Land Department (DLD), has partnered with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute to introduce an initiative aimed at empowering citizens in the real estate sector. This initiative involves offering 52 training scholarships for individuals to participate in a real estate brokerage course scheduled to take place from 27 to 30 November.

In this context, His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA at DLD, said:“As we approach the UAE's 52nd Union Day on 2 December, we reflect upon a journey marked by sustained national achievements and successes spanning various domains. These accomplishments have been realised since the establishment of the Union during the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continue to flourish to this day.”

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, marking this occasion with a distinctive celebration. Through this partnership, we aim to extend training scholarships to citizens interested in real estate brokerage. This initiative has been crafted to enhance participants' understanding of the real estate sector, empowering them to identify and seize investment opportunities within one of the emirate's pivotal sectors. Moreover, the program is structured to equip participants with essential skills to facilitate their professional journey and broaden their horizons,” Bin Ghalita further emphasised.

In response, Mohammad Mousa, CEO of the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, expressed his sentiments:“We, at the Innovation Experts Institute, take great pride in being part of this highly anticipated national occasion. In collaboration with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, we have seized the opportunity to empower our country's citizens in the real estate sector, which stands as a cornerstone and key driver for numerous other industries. The upcoming real estate brokerage course will equip participants with all the essential tools for effective preparation, delivered by experts and specialists in the real estate brokerage field. We eagerly anticipate further collaboration with Dubai Land Department in endeavours that will contribute to the advancement of the real estate market and the development of the skills of our national workforce in this sector.”

It's worth mentioning that in September, DLD signed a memorandum of understanding with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Training Institute. This initiative aims to boost awareness and expertise within Dubai's real estate sector. This collaboration intends to establish a top-tier real estate training environment that elevates service efficiency, customer satisfaction, and related services in alignment with the highest international standards and practices.

Citizens keen to obtain a scholarship from the training scholarships designated for this occasion can register via the below link: