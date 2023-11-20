( MENAFN - Baystreet) Stocks Start Week Positive Advertisment Stocks in the U.S. showed positive signs, heading into the long Thanksgiving weekend. The Dow Jones Industrials gained 91.54 points to begin Monday at 35,038.52. The S&P 500 moved ahead 13.52 points to 4,527.54. The NASDAQ gained 83.52 points to 14,209. Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell back, raising yields to 4.46% from Friday's 4.44%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions. Oil prices added $1.40 to $77.29 U.S. a barrel. Gold prices slumped $12.10 to $1,972.60.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.