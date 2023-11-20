Footage Of Military Production Center Involved In Modification Of Military Equipment And Drones In Khankendi Released (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. On September
19-20, 2023, after counter-terrorism measures carried out for less
than 24 hours, landmine clearance activities in the region, as well
as the undertakings carried out by the Ministry of Defense with
other relevant agencies in order to restore communication lines and
new supply routes, once again demonstrated the scale of the
terrible militarization in our territories, this was said at a
joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry
of Defense of Azerbaijan in connection with the revealed new facts
about the next war crimes planned by Armenia in Karabakh, Trend
reports, Trend reports.
As a result of the measures, military vehicles, various weapons
and ammunition were detected in our territories, a large part of
which were placed in civilian infrastructures. In particular, it
was noted that the“Kornet” and“Fagot” anti-tank guided missile
systems, 2021-produced munitions for anti-tank guided missiles, and
TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system missiles were exposed in the
region. At the same time, an information was provided about the
activities carried out by Armenia in Khankandi over the past 30
years at a workshop engaged in the modification of military
equipment and drones.
