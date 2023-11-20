Footage Of Military Production Center Involved In Modification Of Military Equipment And Drones In Khankendi Released (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. On September 19-20, 2023, after counter-terrorism measures carried out for less than 24 hours, landmine clearance activities in the region, as well as the undertakings carried out by the Ministry of Defense with other relevant agencies in order to restore communication lines and new supply routes, once again demonstrated the scale of the terrible militarization in our territories, this was said at a joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan in connection with the revealed new facts about the next war crimes planned by Armenia in Karabakh, Trend reports, Trend reports.

As a result of the measures, military vehicles, various weapons and ammunition were detected in our territories, a large part of which were placed in civilian infrastructures. In particular, it was noted that the“Kornet” and“Fagot” anti-tank guided missile systems, 2021-produced munitions for anti-tank guided missiles, and TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system missiles were exposed in the region. At the same time, an information was provided about the activities carried out by Armenia in Khankandi over the past 30 years at a workshop engaged in the modification of military equipment and drones.