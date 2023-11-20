Zee Media's Hawa Badlenge Conclave To Address The Critical Issue Of Air Pollution

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Media, a trailblazer in the realm of meaningful discourse, is set to host the 'Hawa Badlenge Conclave' on Tuesday 21st November, a pioneering event dedicated to addressing the critical issue of air pollution. This exclusive conclave will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, and experts from various fields to discuss and deliberate on effective strategies to combat the escalating menace of air pollution.

The upcoming on-ground conclave will kick off with a mesmerizing opening qawwali performance at 11 am setting the tone for a day of insightful discussions, promising a riveting line-up of sessions aimed at addressing the urgent issue of air pollution. The schedule is power-packed with engaging sessions, featuring prominent figures who are actively contributing to the fight against pollution.



In the inaugural session, "Aap-hum aur hawa," Government initiatives and the imperative need for not just regulations but also a societal transformation will be discussed by Gopal Rai, Environment Minister, Delhi, and Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Agriculture Minister, Punjab, under the insightful guidance of Shobhna Yadav. Following this, "Hum Sath Sath Hain" will explore the necessity of collective action beyond politics, featuring Daya Shankar Singh, Transport Minister, Uttar Pradesh, and Devender Singh Babli, Development and Panchayat Minister, Haryana, moderated by Pranay Upadhyaya. Dr. Swati Maheshwari, Internal Medicine Specialist, and Swami Prem Parivartan (Peepal Baba) will then delve into individual responsibilities in "Lung- Saans aur Dhokha," chaired by Tarun.



Additionally, "Pollution Maange Solution" will tackle innovative approaches, featuring Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Senior Adviser at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), moderated by Pranay Upadhyaya. "Tech Aaj Kal" will explore technological interventions with Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Limited, moderated by Ayaz, and the conclave will conclude with "Hawa Mein Harmony," a performance and interaction by social activist and music composer Rahul Ram, chaired by Sanya.

