Education Minister Launches National Science Research And Innovation Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Education and Higher Education, HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, inaugurated today, November 20, the National Science Research and Innovation Week under the slogan "Promising Researchers for Qatar". The Week is organized in collaboration with the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), in the presence of the President of Qatar University HE Omar Mohamed Al Ansari and several senior officials from the ministry.

The National Science Research and Innovation Week, which will continue until November 23, includes accompanying training workshops, the fifteenth National Student Research Exhibition, the final rounds of the Academic FameLab competition, a fun corner for primary school students, presentations by scientific research partners, and the closing ceremony to announce the winning research projects and honor the top three winners in all categories and educational stages within the Scientific Research and Innovation competition for 2023.

On this occasion, Executive Director of Qatar National Research Fund Programs at the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council Dr. Hisham Saber clarified that the aim of this week is to encourage and develop Qatari student talents in research and innovation of both genders, nurturing them to become scientists and innovators for the future of Qatar. He noted that these activities are part of Qatar's increasing interest in scientific research across all educational stages, nurturing children, and instilling a spirit of research and innovation in their minds.

He mentioned that the Scientific Research and Innovation competition within this week started with 712 schools, which were narrowed down to about 160 schools to select the winning competitors. They will be honored next Thursday at the end of the events. He pointed out that two groups from among the winners will be selected to represent Qatar at the International Invention, Innovation, and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) in Malaysia and the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in the United States.

In her statement to QNA, Head of the Research, Talent and Innovation Department at MOHEH Dr. Asmaa Al Mohannadi praised the achievements of students in preparing these research projects.

She mentioned that there are about 244 projects, including 160 projects for middle and high school students and 84 projects for elementary school students in various scientific and humanitarian fields. All of them will participate in the final rounds. She emphasized the Ministry's keenness to organize such research and innovation events, providing support for students.

She also mentioned that, at the end of the events, the top three winners in eight categories for all educational stages of the Scientific Research and Innovation competition for 2023 will be honored.

As for Director of Educational Programs at the Qatar National Research Fund Dr. Abdullah Al Kamali, he emphasized, in a statement to the QNA, the level of research projects and various activities during the week. He noted that these activities aim to instill and enhance a culture of scientific research and innovation among students in Qatar, including elementary school students, considering this event as an annual meeting for research and scientific research activities to provide students with the necessary research skills.

In turn, RDI Program Director at QRDI Riham Daher emphasized that this national week will help students, support and motivate them in these fields, appreciating the existing partnership between the ministry and the council in this regard.

Educators, experts, and specialists emphasize that organizing the events of National Science Research and Innovation Week will contribute to spreading the culture of scientific research in schools. The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is keen on equipping its students with scientific research skills, enhancing, enabling and training them on these skills from an early age. This aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030, promoting integration between curriculum standards and scientific research, encouraging students to conduct systematic scientific research, and creatively solving relevant problems and analyzing them in unconventional ways.