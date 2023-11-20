50 feet scaffolding collapses, claiming lives of 5, injuring 3 others

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident in central Mexico, a segment of scaffolding, measuring 50 feet (15 meters) tall, collapsed during a road construction project, resulting in the tragic death of five workers and leaving three others injured. The catastrophe unfolded on Saturday as the workers were engaged in pouring cement into a substantial form, which appeared to be part of a highway retaining wall. The sudden failure of the form and scaffolding led to a harrowing scene, with the workers plummeting to their deaths amidst twisted metal and wet cement.



The Transportation Department revealed that the accident occurred in the central state of Hidalgo. Swift emergency response efforts ensured that all personnel present at the site were rescued from the rubble. The construction project was being undertaken by a private contractor, and investigations have been initiated to ascertain the root cause of the collapse.



The tragedy underscores a broader concern regarding work site safety in Mexico, where such incidents are unfortunately not uncommon. The vulnerability of construction sites and the pressing need for enhanced safety measures have prompted ongoing scrutiny into the conditions and practices contributing to accidents of this nature. As authorities delve into the details surrounding this particular incident, the spotlight remains on addressing and rectifying the broader issues surrounding work site safety across the country.

