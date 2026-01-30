Pakistan's Sharply Shrinking Economic Sovereignty

MENAFN - Asia Times) Pakistan has stepped back from the edge of immediate default, yet it remains far from building an economy capable of generating durable power.

On January 7, Islamabad signaled just how exposed its flagship geoeconomic strategy has become by announcing plans for a dedicated police formation to shield Chinese nationals and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor assets after repeated militant attacks.

The message was unmistakable: protecting Chinese interests is no longer simply a diplomatic commitment but an internal security priority.

That decision, however, highlights a deeper problem. China's backing can soften Pakistan's financial stress, but it cannot cure the country's underlying economic infirmities. Pakistan today is caught between multinational retreat, intensifying militant violence and a stabilization model sustained by IMF programs and harsh import compression.

Macroeconomic indicators may appear calmer, but beneath the surface, the country's economic base is thinning, its investment climate is deteriorating and its strategic room for maneuver is narrowing.

From a geopolitical and geoeconomic vantage point, Pakistan increasingly resembles a state that can manage crises but cannot generate momentum. It has learned how to survive, but not how to grow in a way that compounds national strength.

Borrowing remains easier than building; rolling over debt remains simpler than constructing an export engine. The consequence is persistent dependence and declining autonomy.

This fragility now extends well beyond domestic economics. It is reshaping Pakistan's external relationships, limiting its strategic choices and steadily hollowing out its ability to act as a consequential regional player. Terrorism, capital flight, chronic balance-of-payments stress and institutional stagnation are not isolated pathologies.

Together, they produce a single outcome: a country that global markets increasingly treat as structurally high risk.

Mirage of stabilization

Compared with the panic of 2022–23, Pakistan's macro picture looks less alarming.

Growth has returned to low single digits. Inflation has cooled from extreme peaks. Foreign exchange reserves have inched upward. The World Bank estimates the economy grew 3% in the fiscal year ending June 2025 and projects it will expand at a similar clip in fiscal 2026. The IMF, meanwhile, forecasts the economy will grow 3.2% in 2026.