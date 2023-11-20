Confrontation Between Baku And Yerevan Is Over, It Is Necessary To Think About Future - Alexander Lukashenko

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The confrontation between Baku and Yerevan is over, we should
think about the future," said President of Belarus Alexander
Lukashenko during his meeting with CSTO Secretary General Imangali
Tasmagambetov, Azernews reports.
"The confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan has also
ended. We need to think about the future - how to organize the life
of the two states there," the President stressed.
Alexander Lukashenko gave a positive assessment of the fact that
at this moment in the south in Central Asia, it was possible to
find a solution to some conflict that existed between Tajikistan
and Kyrgyzstan.
"It is clear that both there and here the problems have been
accumulating for not one year, not two, not three, and not five.
These are long-standing painful points. But there is a positive
trend in this regard. This is not because of our chairmanship of
the CSTO in the current intercessional period. But this period saw
these good steps, a moment, a movement, a trend towards calming
down the situation in the post-Soviet space. I emphasize once
again, in the CSTO area of responsibility. Because both Armenia and
Kyrgyzstan are members of the CSTO," said Alexander Lukashenko.
