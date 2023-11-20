Punyam Academy Is Excited To Announce The Launch Of A New Course On Failure Mode And Effective Analysis

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy has recently introduced a new course on failure mode and effective analysis (FMEA). The Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA) Implementation Training is an online course that will provide you with complete knowledge and understanding of FMEA, its elements and implementation steps to give you the skill of performing FMEA.



The Online Failure Mode and Effects Analysis Implementation Training Course will help users gain knowledge and understanding of all key aspects of FMEA including its 12 key elements, benefits and basic steps for performing FMEA. The training will help to identify all possible failures in a design, a manufacturing or assembly process, or a product or service. A team of experts in automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing industries has designed the training course to help individuals who want to make or advance their career in product planning and manufacturing in automotive, aerospace or any manufacturing industries.



The failure mode and effective analysis training course will help individuals in conducting the FMEA process. FMEA is one of the 5 "core tools" developed by the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) to attain and maintain product quality. These tools are aligned with IATF 16949:2016 standard requirements. FMEA is an analytical technique that combines the technology and experience of people in identifying foreseeable failure modes of a product or process and planning for its elimination. FMEA is now considered essential for developing new products or components in automotive, aerospace and many other manufacturing industries to meet quality and customer requirements.



The E-learning Course of Failure Mode and Effects Analysis Training takes into consideration the convenience of participants. It will be extremely beneficial for those users or participants, who prefer to learn online from their home or office at their own convenient time and get certified. After completion of the training course successfully, the participants will be awarded an FMEA Implementation training certificate. The course consists of sessions like:



.Overview of Failure Mode and Effects Analysis

.Elements of Failure Mode and Effects Analysis

.Steps for Conducting Process FMEA



Each of the sessions consists of lecture videos, hand-outs, and online session exams as well as a final exam at the end of all sessions. The FMEA Implementation training online course contains video tutorials recorded by experienced FMEA trainers. The user will get a video presentation with explanatory audio on each of the above-mentioned sessions to understand the topic well. Also, handouts in pdf format are given on 20 pages in pdf format. The participants of the FMEA training course can download and save the handouts on their computers for future reference. The course has two session exams and one final exam is given. To learn more about the FMEA course, visit here: Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd

Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd is a globally acknowledged training provider company, which offers various types of ISO training courses and conducts classroom training along with webinars for online certification. It is a leading name in E-learning, training, and certification on ISO standards and all other types of management system standards. Punyam Academy specializes in a complete range of courses on awareness, auditor and lead auditor courses on, ISO 9001 and other more than 50 management systems as well as instrument calibration training, Food safety officer training, risk manager training, SA 8000 auditor training and more.



