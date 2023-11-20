Azerbaijani Gymnasts Achieve Brilliant Victory In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani gymnasts have achieved another brilliant victory at
the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships held in Birmingham,
UK.
The gymnasts Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Samira
Huseynova and Ayan Shabanova won silver medals in the women's
synchronised program within the world-age group competition, Azernews reports.
This result is the first achievement in the world-age group
competition in the history of Azerbaijan gymnastics in the
synchronised program among women.
Meanwhile, Mikhail Malkin has achieved a historic victory in the
history of Azerbaijani gymnastics.
He became the first national gymnast to win first place in
individual tumbling competitions.
Mikhail Malkin secured a gold medal at the Trampoline Gymnastics
World Championships in Birmingham, UK.
At the same time, the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of
Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov
became the world champions in the same event.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
