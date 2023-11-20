Japanese restaurants outside Japan triple over past decade

(MENAFN) According to the latest survey conducted by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, the number of Japanese restaurants outside Japan has experienced a remarkable threefold increase over the past decade, reaching approximately 187,000 restaurants in 2023. This surge is attributed to the expanding presence of Japanese restaurant chains on the international stage.



Kyodo News Agency reported a 20 percent increase compared to the previous survey conducted in 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries identified the growing interest among anime enthusiasts (fans of Japanese animated works) in Central and South America as a key factor contributing to this growth.



Breaking down the regions, both Asia and Europe witnessed a 20 percent increase from 2021, with the number of Japanese restaurants reaching 122,000 and 16,400, respectively. This surge is fueling expectations for continued growth in the export of Japanese agricultural and marine food products.



In terms of specific countries, China leads the pack with the highest number of Japanese restaurants, boasting 78,760 establishments. Following closely are the United States with 26,400 restaurants and South Korea with 18,210. Despite a 10 percent decrease in the number of Japanese restaurants in North America to 28,600 in 2023 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Central and South America experienced nearly a twofold increase since 2021, reaching 12,900 restaurants.

