Official Welcome Ceremony Held For President Of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President
of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, who is on an
official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Iraq in the
square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Iraq
Abdullatif Jamal Rashid.
The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of
Iraq.
President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid saluted the Azerbaijani
soldiers.
The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.
The national anthems of the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of
Azerbaijan were played.
The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of
Iraq, while the delegation of Iraq was introduced to the President
of Azerbaijan.
The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev and President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to the
accompaniment of a military march.
The heads of state posed for official photos.
