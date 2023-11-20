Morocco Takes Steps To Address Family Straits Affecting Women - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The state has
taken a practical step to solve many problems of women in families
in Morocco since 2023, Moroccan Minister of Solidarity, Social
Integration and Family Aawatif Hayar said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference in
Baku on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment".
"As of 2022, up to 18 million women have received multiple
benefits. Consequently, almost 18 million families have taken
advantage of this opportunity," the minister emphasized.
Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the
current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM
chairs).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of
the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.
