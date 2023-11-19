Turkish Investors To Visit Kazakhstan In Order To Establish Joint Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 20. The Ambassador
of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev and the Consul General
of Kazakhstan in Istanbul Nuriddin Amankul have paid a working
visit to the Aegean region of Türkiye, Trend reports.
During the visit, meetings were held with the governors of the
provinces of Aydin and Izmir, the leadership of regional police and
migration services, as well as leading business representatives in
the region.
The parties discussed the prospects for bilateral trade,
economic, investment, educational and interregional
cooperation.
Also during the visit, bilateral negotiations were held with 19
potential investors, included in the Top 100 largest business
groups in the provinces of Aydin and Izmir.
As part of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to
organize a visit of Turkish companies to Kazakhstan in order to
establish joint production of greenhouses, vegetable oil,
agricultural machinery, metal products, processing of milk,
vegetables and fish products.
As Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously stated,
Kazakhstan intends to increase trade turnover with Türkiye to $10
billion.
The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye
varied from $1.5 to $4 billion in the period from 2010 through
2021, a significant share of which was accounted for by exports
from Kazakhstan.
Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan's most important trading partners,
ranking fourth in trade turnover in 2022 (4.5 percent share).
The commercial turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye was $3.9
billion from January to August 2023.
From January to August 2023, Kazakhstan's exports to Türkiye
totaled $2.6 billion. Imports to Kazakhstan from Türkiye from
January through August 2023 increased by 51 percent and amounted to
$1.4 billion.
