Ukraine To Debut At Global Humanitarian Expo DIHAD 2026 In Dubai

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

DIHAD traditionally brings together thousands of participants from dozens of countries, including representatives of governments, international organizations, UN agencies, charitable foundations, businesses, and civil society groups. The exhibition focuses on humanitarian response, food security, healthcare, logistics, support for vulnerable populations, and long-term development solutions.

"For Ukraine, participation in DIHAD 2026 is an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation in the humanitarian sector, expand engagement with donors, international organizations, and humanitarian missions, and enhance coordination with partners already supporting the country's recovery. It is also a chance to present Ukraine's experience of operating during a full-scale war and the practical solutions developed in response to humanitarian challenges," the statement said.

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Ukraine is expected to receive up to 54 square meters of exhibition space to establish a national pavilion.

The ministry is currently preparing for Ukraine's participation in DIHAD 2026 and is inviting Ukrainian companies working in the field of humanitarian food assistance to join the event.

Attendance at the exhibition requires prior registration on the official DIHAD website, and participants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis until the available exhibition space is filled.

Earlier, the prospects of creating agri-food hubs as a new format of international cooperation in food security were discussed during talks in the UAE between Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Denys Bashlyk and Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Organization.

The sides also focused on developing cooperation between the government and businesses at B2B and B2G levels, as well as establishing partnerships between research institutions. Planned steps include organizing a Ukrainian pavilion at DIHAD in the UAE and holding a roundtable on humanitarian food assistance.

Photo: gov