EDB And WB In Talks With Kyrgyz Govt Over Kambarata-1 HPP Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 20. The Eurasian
Development Bank (EDB) is actively discussing participating in the
construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) with the
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank (WB), Nikolai
Podguzov, Chairman of the Management Board of the EDB told
reporters, Trend reports.
He pointed out that the bank's strategy focuses significantly on
hydroelectric projects.
"The Kambarata-2 project is being funded by the Eurasian Fund
for Stabilization and Development. Across all EDB member nations,
there are several projects involving renewable energy sources. We
expect to invest at least $400 million in such projects by 2026.
However, this is a conservative estimate; the actual figure will be
higher," he emphasized.
Podguzov emphasized that the Kyrgyzstan government is presently
working hard to reinvigorate and expedite the Kambarata HPP-1
building project.
On November 14, 2023, Almaz Baketaev, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of
Finance, and Naveed Hassan Naqvi, World Bank Country Manager for
Kyrgyzstan, signed an agreement for technical support to revise the
feasibility study of Kambarata-1, with a total funding of $5
million.
The World Bank expects the Kambarata-1 HPP to make a substantial
contribution to improving renewable energy availability not only in
Kyrgyzstan, but also throughout Central Asia. This project is
projected to alleviate the country's energy security issues while
also generating significant revenue from energy exports.
The hydropower plant, situated on the Naryn River, is designed
to have a capacity of 1,860 MW, with a reservoir volume of 5.4
billion cubic meters. It is projected to generate an average of 5.6
billion kWh of electricity annually.
