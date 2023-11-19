Turkiye May Break Diplomatic Relations With Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, that Turkiye
may break diplomatic realtions with Israel, Azernews reports.
"We have considered the possibility of breaking relations with
Israel, but we believe that it should be a collective decision with
the participation of other Muslim countries. We do not agree that
Washington fully supports Israel and does not accept a permanent
ceasefire," FM Fidan said.
