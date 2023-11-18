Some 283 Children Evacuated From Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 283 children have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of the Kharkiv region's Kupiansk district.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of November 18, 2023, a total of 283 children were evacuated from the dangerous communities of the Kupiansk district. Another 12 children are yet to be evacuated,” Syniehubov wrote.

In his words, evacuation efforts continue.

A reminder that Russian troops are continuously shelling the Kharkiv region, leaving civilians killed and injured, and power and infrastructure objects destroyed.

On November 17, 2023, Russian attacks affected at least 14 settlements across the Kharkiv region.

