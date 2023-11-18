Cherkasy Region Receives 71 Generators, Four Modular Boilers From Canadian Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Red Cross Society has handed over 71 generators and four modular boilers to the Cherkasy region.

The relevant statement was made by Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Head Ihor Taburets on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“With the help of the Canadian Red Cross Society, we have also received 71 generators of different capacity for our infrastructure objects, and four modular boilers,” Taburets wrote.

The Head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration met with the teams of the Canadian Red Cross Society and the regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

“These are our tried-and-true friends. We have already had a number of joint successful projects, which are in effect in the region. Mobile medical teams to provide assistance to residents in remote settlements; home care for those in need; psychosocial support – these are just a few projects from our history of cooperation,” Taburets noted.

A reminder that last autumn and winter Russians were extensively attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Power and water supply services were frequently interrupted across settlements, and civilians required support.