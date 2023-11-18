President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Sultan Of Oman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion
of the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman, Trend reports.
"Your Majesty,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am
pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to
you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the
national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your activities, and the friendly people of Oman
everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.
