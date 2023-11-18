Kuwait FM Attends Manama Dialogue 2023

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday evening attended the inaugural ceremony of Manama Dialogue 2023, patronized and attended by Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and attended by a number of ministers of sisterly and friendly countries. Manama Dialogue 2023 tackles several political and security issues, primarily regional and international challenges and tensions, and ways of promoting strategic cooperation to address relevant reflections and achieve regional peace and joint future ambitions. (end) mt

