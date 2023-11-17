Great Place To Work® Names Bacardi Fortune World's Best Workplacestm In 2023, Ranking 18Th

(MENAFN- 3BL) HAMILTON, Bermuda, November 17, 2023 /3BL/ - Congratulations are in order as Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, celebrates its debut on the World's Best WorkplacesTM in 2023 list presented by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine, coming in at #18.

Global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place To Work's employee survey process, representing the voices of 14.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World's Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

“As a family-owned business for seven generations, we have a legacy of being Fearless, respecting each other like Family, and leading with a Founders' mentality,” says Scott Northcutt, SVP Global Human Resources.“We are so proud for others to recognize what we know so well -- that Bacardi is a special place and our culture is our superpower.”

Approximately 9,000 people make up the Bacardi global workforce and at work they are referred to as Primos, not employees. Primos, which means cousins in Spanish, is a nod to the Latin heritage and family business that is part of the company's DNA. The Bacardi portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including some of the most iconic names in the industry such as BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, and many more.

This accolade follows other recent workplace recognitions for Bacardi, including:



Forbes 2023 World's Top Companies for Women

Best Workplaces in Europe

Best Workplaces in Latin America & the Caribbean and Great Place to Work® certification at 50 Bacardi sites

Great Place To Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

“Being a global employer comes with immense responsibility to people and to the planet,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These extraordinary companies are having an incredible impact, supporting their people, and fighting for a fairer, safer, and healthier communities around the globe. When you empower people to work with purpose, they reward you with innovation and performance - and help create a better world for all of us.”

The Fortune World's Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they were already a Great Place To Work CertifiedTM organization.

