Emirates Draw FAST5: Global Winners, Local Stories UAE Expats Take Home Guaranteed Prizes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 2:47 PM

Last Saturday, dreams turned into reality for individuals from Brazil, India, and Lebanon, as they won extraordinary raffle prizes with Emirates Draw FAST5. Camila De Castro from Brazil celebrated her biggest win, Sarath Sivadasan from India experienced an unexpected win and Mohamad Bassal from Lebanon claimed the biggest prize, showcasing the draw's international reach and limitless opportunities, turning dreams into reality 'For A Better Tomorrow'. The FAST5 game achieved a significant milestone marking Mohamad Bassal and Camila De Castro, as its first winners from Lebanon and Brazil. Their consistent participation in the draw reflects the growing global influence and diverse success stories that define Emirates Draw's dedication to transforming lives.

Camila De Castro - The Power of Belief

Camila De Castro, a 37-year-old simulator engineer from Sao Paolo, has called Abu Dhabi, UAE, her home for the past 6 years. A regular participant since 2022, she recently won her biggest raffle prize amount to date, Dh25,000, with FAST5 after two wins weekly guaranteed prize winners.

Upon receiving the congratulatory email, Camila expresses her disbelief, saying: "I had to double-check; it's not every day that you win such a significant amount. Camila's winning tactic is simple yet powerful: play with the genuine belief that you can win, not just for the sake of playing. According to her, this is the key to success. Planning to save her entire Dh25,000 prize, Camila aims to use it towards paying off her apartment next year.

Sarath Sivadasan - Trust Your Instincts

Sarath Sivadasan from Kerala, a 36-year-old procurement professional residing in Dubai transformed his life with Emirates Draw FAST5, winning Dh50,000 within just two months of participation.

Sarath discovered Emirates Draw through social media, a testament to the global connectivity of the game. His winning strategy in selecting numbers, shared with a laugh, reveals its simplicity: "I just look at the numbers on the screen and choose the ones that speak to me."

Surprisingly, it wasn't Sarath who found out about his win first, instead, it was his wife who, at the moment of the live draw results announcement, happened to be checking his email. This led to reactions of shock and disbelief, resulting in reconfirming both the Live stream and app. While Sarath is still processing his unexpected win, one thing remains clear - his commitment to playing with Emirates Draw. Reflecting on how to wisely use his win, Sarath offers sincere advice to potential participants: "I'd suggest everyone gives it a shot; you never know when you might be the next winner!" says the married father of one.

These stories serve as a reminder of Emirates Draw FAST5, a global platform that turns participants into winners. With the game's weekly phenomenal raffle prizes and unique grand prize, winners pave their way to a life of luxury, free from the monthly worries and burdens, turning their dreams into reality.

