King Of Bahrain Receives The Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain received today at Al Safriyah Palace Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, during the official visit His Excellency is making to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bahraini Prime Minister and Crown Prince meets the Prime Minister

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed, during the meeting, the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HM the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Highnesss wishes to the Bahraini people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, HM the King of Bahrain entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to HH the Amir and his wishes for the Qatari people further development and prosperity.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to enhance them in all fields.