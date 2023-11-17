Muizzu Appoints His Cabinet: Moosa Zameer Is Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- NewsIn) 'By Ibrahim Shihab/Maldives Republic

Male, November 17: Maldivian President Dr Muizzu made his cabinet appointments including three women at a ceremony held at the President's Office on Friday.

The appointments, along with designations are as follows:

Minister of Defense, Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Moosa Zameer

Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsan

Minister of Finance, Dr Mohamed Shafeeq

Minister of Education, Dr Ismail Shafeeu

Minister of Health, Dr Abdulla Khaleel

Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Mohamed Saeed

Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources, Ahmed Shiyam

Attorney General, Al-Ustaz Ahmed Usham

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed

Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Faisal.

Minister of Social and Family Development, Dr Aishath Shiham

Minister of Sports, Fitness and Recreation, Abdullah Rafiu

Minister of Climate Change, Environment and Energy, Thoriq Ibrahim

Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development, Dr Ali Haider Ahmed

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Ameen

Minister of Dhivehi Language, Culture and Heritage, Adam Naseer Ibrahim

Minister of Higher Education, Labor and Skills Development, Dr Maryam Maria

Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, Dr Abdullah Mutalib

Minister of Agriculture and Animal Welfare, Dr Aishath Rameela

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, Ibrahim Waheed

Minister of Cities, Local Government and Public Works, Adam Shareef

The Cabinet was sworn in by

Chief Justice of the Maldives Ahmed Muthasim Adnan.

Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S.Jaishankar greeted Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer through a tweet and said he was looking forward to working together.

