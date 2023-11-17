Muizzu Appoints His Cabinet: Moosa Zameer Is Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- NewsIn)
'By Ibrahim Shihab/Maldives Republic
Male, November 17: Maldivian President Dr Muizzu made his cabinet appointments including three women at a ceremony held at the President's Office on Friday.
The appointments, along with designations are as follows:
Minister of Defense, Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Moosa Zameer
Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsan
Minister of Finance, Dr Mohamed Shafeeq
Minister of Education, Dr Ismail Shafeeu
Minister of Health, Dr Abdulla Khaleel
Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Mohamed Saeed
Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources, Ahmed Shiyam
Attorney General, Al-Ustaz Ahmed Usham
Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed
Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Faisal.
Minister of Social and Family Development, Dr Aishath Shiham
Minister of Sports, Fitness and Recreation, Abdullah Rafiu
Minister of Climate Change, Environment and Energy, Thoriq Ibrahim
Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development, Dr Ali Haider Ahmed
Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Ameen
Minister of Dhivehi Language, Culture and Heritage, Adam Naseer Ibrahim
Minister of Higher Education, Labor and Skills Development, Dr Maryam Maria
Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, Dr Abdullah Mutalib
Minister of Agriculture and Animal Welfare, Dr Aishath Rameela
Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, Ibrahim Waheed
Minister of Cities, Local Government and Public Works, Adam Shareef
The Cabinet was sworn in by
Chief Justice of the Maldives Ahmed Muthasim Adnan.
Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S.Jaishankar greeted Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer through a tweet and said he was looking forward to working together.
