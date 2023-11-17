Vajra Prahar: Special Forces Of India And US Gear Up For 21-Day Bilateral Exercise In Meghalaya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Next week, the 14th edition of the "Vajra Prahar" exercise is set to commence at Umroi cantonment in Meghalaya, involving the special forces of both India and the United States.

The 21-day bilateral exercise will offer training opportunities in Counter-terrorism Operations, Airborne Operations, and Special Operations.

The preceding edition took place in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, last year, and the 12th edition occurred at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington (USA), in 2021.

The joint military exercise will take place in two phases. The first phase will include combat conditioning and tactical level special missions training exercises, while the second phase would involve 48 hours of validation of what the two forces learnt.

Regarded as crucial in addressing security challenges, the collaborative military drill will enhance the enduring friendship between the special forces of India and the United States, fostering increased bilateral defense cooperation between the two nations.

Recently, the Indian Army conducted joint bilateral training exercise“Harimau Shakti” with its Malaysian counterpart at Umroi in Meghalaya.



The Malaysian Army contingent consisted of soldiers from the 5th Royal Battalion, while the Indian contingent was represented by the Battalion of The Rajput Regiment.

In September, the 19th edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas took place at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA, involving the Armies of India and the United States.



The Indian Army contingent, comprising 350 personnel, actively participated in the exercise.