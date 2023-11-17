Dr Math's Song "Automatic" on Dillink Music Records A Hip-hop Sensation

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Dr Math released his new single, "Automatic," on Dillink Music Records this Diwali. The song is a high-energy, danceable track that got Diwali parties started. the music of the song has been scored by Dr Math along with IJack



"Automatic" released on Dillink Music Records is about a lover boy chasing a girl whom he likes, and expresses his feelings towards the girl that seeing her makes him feel romantic. Lyrics of the song denotes, "The lover is so excited that the rapper-musician, Dr Math's heart starts beating fast and plays a tune as if on guitar when he takes a glance at the girl he has fallen in love with automatically.



The Indian hip-hop rapper, Dr Math said. "I wanted to write a song that would make people think about how love feels like when someone sees a girl and falls in love with her at a first glance."



"Automatic" was Dr Math's single with Dillink Music Records. The label is known for its focus on Indian electronic music.



"We were very excited to have worked with Dr Math on this new single," said Dillink Music Records CEO [Vishu Kadiyan]. "He is a talented artist with a bright future."



"Automatic" was released on November 12, 2023. The song is available for download on all major streaming platforms.



Dr Math is an Indian electronic music producer. He has been making music for over 10 years and has released several EPs and singles. He is known for his unique blend of Indian and Western electronic music influences.



Dillink Music Records is a Delhi-based record label under the management of Vishu Kadiyan. The label focuses on Indian electronic music and has released music by some of the biggest names in the genre.







MENAFN17112023006476014036ID1107447063