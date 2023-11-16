Qatar Helps Evacuate 54 Bosnians From Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar has extended assistance in evacuating 54 Bosnian citizens from the Gaza Strip through Rafah crossing in coordination with the Palestinian and Bosnian sides.





The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Egypt HE Tariq Ali Al Ansari welcomed the Bosnian citizens as the State of Qatar facilitated their arrival to their final destination.

Evacuating the holders of foreign nationalities comes within Qatar's humanitarian efforts and its close cooperation with fraternal and friendly countries to evacuate their citizens wishing to leave Gaza.

