               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Helps Evacuate 54 Bosnians From Gaza


11/16/2023 11:27:58 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar has extended assistance in evacuating 54 Bosnian citizens from the Gaza Strip through Rafah crossing in coordination with the Palestinian and Bosnian sides.



The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Egypt HE Tariq Ali Al Ansari welcomed the Bosnian citizens as the State of Qatar facilitated their arrival to their final destination.

Evacuating the holders of foreign nationalities comes within Qatar's humanitarian efforts and its close cooperation with fraternal and friendly countries to evacuate their citizens wishing to leave Gaza.

MENAFN16112023000063011010ID1107443664

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search