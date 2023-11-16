British Council IELTS Launches One Skill Retake In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The British Council's International English Language Testing System (IELTS) stands as a globally recognised benchmark for assessing proficiency in the English language. It is a pivotal tool for individuals seeking to demonstrate their language abilities for various purposes, such as academic pursuits, immigration, or professional advancement.

In a new advancement, British Council IELTS test takers who do not achieve their desired results first time around will no longer have to resit the full test, after the launch of a game-changing new feature. One Skill Retake increases a test taker's chances of success by offering them the opportunity to retake just one section of the IELTS test, whether it's Listening, Reading, Writing, or Speaking.

The format and timing of the test is the same as the section which examines the individual skill in a normal IELTS test, but test takers can save time cutting out the need to complete the other three skills.

Andrew Mackenzie, Director of IELTS at the British Council, said One Skill Retake was created after listening to IELTS customer feedback,“We know that with the right preparation and support, our test takers can achieve their best score on test day. However, One Skill Retake provides test takers with an opportunity to retake a single skill if they feel their performance in the first instance did not represent their English proficiency, and we believe this increases fairness. Organisations that accept the IELTS One Skill Retake can offer their candidates the flexibility to achieve entry requirements without compromising on applicant quality. The IELTS partners are proud of this initiative that reinforces our commitment to helping test takers achieve their full potential.”

Test takers who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form that can be used for migration and study purposes. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new test report for the skill they retook. IELTS One Skill Retake can be booked within 60 days of the original IELTS test being taken.

James Shipton, Regional Exams Director, British Council MENA said,“We want to empower our IELTS test-takers in the UAE to achieve their best score, that's why we are the only major high-stakes test with this new option. We are proud of this new initiative that reinforces our commitment to helping test takers achieve their full potential.”

About British Council IELTS :

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS is the world's most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration. More than 11,500 organisations globally trust IELTS. These organisations include educational institutions, employers, governments and professional bodies.

IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP IELTS, and Cambridge Assessment English. Find out more about IELTS.

About the British Council:

The British Council is the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022–23 we reached 600 million people.