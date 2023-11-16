Neizhpapa, Cameron Discuss Current Situation In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa and newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron discussed the current situation in the Black Sea, the prospects and needs of the Ukrainian Navy.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Navy, the parties discussed the current situation in the Black Sea, the course of hostilities, prospects and needs of Ukraine's Navy.

The Ukrainian side spoke in detail about the achievements of the Ukrainian Navy, the peculiarities of the current situation and the experience in using foreign weapons.

The issues related to the support for the Navy's activities and ongoing fruitful cooperation with representatives of the UK Armed Forces were also discussed.

In addition, among the discussed issues were the humanitarian component, the consequences of Russia's activities in the sea and the peculiarities of civilian shipping amid Russia's aggression.

“Cameron is returning to the UK with a very clear list of next steps that Ukraine and the British government must take to bring victory closer and expand the capabilities of the sea corridor,” the press service said.

Members of the foreign delegation, together with representatives of the Ukrainian diplomatic service and the leadership of the Ukrainian Navy, honored the memory of the fallen Navy servicepersons by laying flowers.

The guests also talked with Ukrainian Navy sailors, visiting one of the ships of Ukraine's Navy.

In his address, Cameron emphasized the continued support for Ukraine in moral, economic, political, diplomatic and, of course, military terms, and its increase until Ukraine wins the war against the Russian aggressor.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with UK newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron. The parties discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense capabilities, the safe corridor for the Ukrainian grain, and the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula

Photo: Ukrainian Navy