Russian Troops Unsuccessfully Attempted To Storm Ukrainian Positions In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attempted to storm Ukrainian positions in the Kupiansk, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors throughout the day, but had no success. Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 enemy attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that a total of 62 combat engagements took place on the front lines throughout the day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line

Invaders suffer losses,near Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region

Throughout the day, Ukraine's Air Force launched two strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.

Units of the missile forces hit three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, six artillery units, two command posts and two ammunition depots.

Russian forces launched 9 missile attacks and 31 air strikes, carried out 26 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. The enemy once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 combat drones.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night and morning of November 16, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 16 of 18 enemy Shahed drones and one guided aerial missile.