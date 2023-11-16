Eritrea: Meeting On Strengthening Media And Public Diplomacy

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

A meeting aimed at enhancing public diplomacy and the media was held in Bologna, Italy, on November 12.

Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Ambassador of Eritrea to Italy, Mr. Girmay Habtemicael, the head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Teklesenbet Imam, the Consul General of Eritrea, and heads of national committees in Italy attended the meeting in which members of media committees from various cities in Italy participated.

The participants discussed upcoming programs and reviewed the media actions that had been conducted so far.

The current executive committee was re-elected to head the media committee for the ensuing two years, according to the report.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Fesehatsion Petros urged the participants to play a due part in national affairs and work toward enhancing national unity.

