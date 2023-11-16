Microvention Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary And Legacy Of SOFIATM Aspiration Catheters More Than 500,000 Procedures Perf...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- MicroVention, Inc., a global neurovascular company and wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, is celebrating a decade of legacy innovation commemorating the anniversary of SOFIATM and SOFIATM Flow Plus Aspiration Catheters, with more than half a million worldwide procedures performed across 170 countries, and 30+ articles published globally since it was first introduced ten years ago. The announcement was made today at the 2023 SVIN Annual Meeting in Miami, Florida, where MicroVention is exhibiting in booth number 304.

From access to revascularization, today MicroVention now offers a fully integrated and streamlined portfolio of stroke solutions including SOFIATM, SOFIATM Flow Plus, as well as ERICTM Retrieval Device, BOBBYTM Balloon Guide Catheter, WEDGETM Microcatheter, HEADWAYTM Microcatheters and TRAXCESSTM Guidewires.

MicroVention's SOFIA Aspiration Catheter is designed for tracking to the occlusion site and the aspiration of thrombus. SOFIA's exceptionally soft distal segment allows for excellent navigability and trackability through tortuous anatomy, enabling SOFIA to reliably reach the occlusion site. The device's hybrid braid coil design provides enhanced control while its coil reinforcement provides lumen integrity, flexibility and excellent shape retention.

“Ten years ago, MicroVention set the standard and re-envisioned catheter innovation through the development of SOFIA Catheters. In this developmental milestone, we committed to meaningful advancements in stroke innovations to help improve patient lives around the world, and we will continue on this path with current and future investments,” said Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO, MicroVention, Inc.“We are thankful for our remarkable partnerships with many physicians around the world where we work side by side to identify the evolving needs in patient care, and then transform those insights into cutting-edge technologies. Every new technology developed is inspired by the breakthrough that came before, now evidenced with MicroVention's fully integrated comprehensive portfolio of stroke solutions.”

Leveraging the company's in-house R&D and manufacturing expertise and precision, MicroVention's fully-integrated and streamlined portfolio of stroke solutions delivers compatibility, versatility, and speed. MicroVention's integrated stroke solution portfolio includes:



SOFIATM Flow Plus Aspiration Catheters: Take control with renowned trackability and proven clinical performance

ERICTM Retrieval Device: Reshaping ischemic stroke treatment by delivering thrombus control, procedural efficiency and versatility when every second counts

BOBBYTM Balloon Guide Catheter: BOBBY adds reliable flow arrest to procedures with optimized compatibility, streamlined prep, and next-generation balloon technology

WEDGETM Microcatheter: Create a smooth path in extreme tortuosity for aspiration catheters with a navigation aid that minimizes the ledge effect

HEADWAYTM Microcatheters: Engineered for excellent trackability, featuring a low-profile outer diameter, providing versatility, reliability, and fast access TRAXCESSTM Guidewires: Track through challenging anatomies with tip softness and flexibility

About MicroVention, Inc.

Founded in 1997, MicroVention develops and markets medical devices that enable or significantly improve treatment of cerebrovascular diseases. In 2006, Terumo Corporation, a major worldwide medical device company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, acquired MicroVention into their family of Companies. Terumo's acquisition of MicroVention allowed both Companies to leverage their unique, proprietary technologies toward an increased focus on treating cerebrovascular diseases. Headquartered in California, MicroVention products are today sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization alongside strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on MicroVention, please visit .

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. For more information on Terumo, please visit .

