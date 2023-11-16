QNB Provides Unique Experience At Printemps Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced its exclusive campaign with Printemps Doha for QNB First members, where they will get to enjoy an array of in-store privillges until 31 December 2023.

QNB First members will enjoy 25% discount on specific fashion items along 20% on all restaurants at Printemps Doha. Additionally, customers will be able to earn double Life Rewards points on purchases and redeem points using their QNB Visa Life Rewards Credit Cards. This partnership comes to highlight QNB's commitment to providing its customers with the best products and lifestyle benefits across its network of operations, partnering with market leaders in constantly upgrading its offering into what fits its customers' luxurious lifestyle.

Commenting on this partnership, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Retail at QNB said:“QNB First leads the premium banking segment by offereing attractive products and services with exceptional lifestyle benefits. We are always in the process to keep our premium customers first. Our team is dedicated to make sure that our members feel the difference with an unmatched world of privileges, rewards, and services.

Victor Agha, Chairman of Doha Oasis said:“Printemps Doha is commited to offer exclusive benefits and discounts for QNB First premium members. We're very proud to be partnering in QNB First lifestyle program. Printemps Doha and QNB aims to redefine the landscape of retail in Qatar, by combining top-tier shopping offers with distinctive banking services; we are here to lead the market and set a new standard for excellence”.

With a retail space of more than 40,000 sqm, making it the second largest store after its flagship in Boulevard Haussmann in Paris and the biggest luxury department store in the Middle East, Printemps Doha spreads across 3 floors with curated offers on premium to luxury like fashion brands, high-end jewelry, lifestyle and home accessories, beauty, and 14 world-class culinary concepts newly introduced to Doha.