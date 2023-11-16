Pwc's Academy Presents Latest IFRS Updates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: PwC's Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, hosted its Annual International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) update in Qatar at the Pullman Hotel, Doha. IFRS are the world's most widely applied accounting standards and are constantly evolving.

This annual seminar provided a timely update on the latest developments in IFRS and highlighted those most relevant to Qatar businesses. Gavin Aspden, PwC Partner and IFRS expert discussed the changes which will impact financial reporting in 2023 and beyond including insights from the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) on future projects and planned standards.

Sustainability reporting was discussed in depth, highlighting how to navigate through the multiple sets of regulations and how to apply the recent issuance of IFRS S1 and S2 by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

Mark Menton, Qatar Assurance Leader, PwC Middle East commented:“Once again we are delighted to host the 11th Annual IFRS Update in Qatar where financial professionals from across the country joined us for interactive sessions around the topic and future ESG reporting requirements. IFRS is the language of the global capital markets and the team at PwC Academy shared how our clients can apply these to their respective businesses in

Qatar.”

Waleed Tahtamouni, Qatar Assurance Partner at PwC Middle East said:“Our annual event is a great opportunity for us to bring together Qatar's financial professionals and share insights across the industry. We work to ensure financial organisations within the region are fully aware of the changes that can impact their businesses and how to prepare for and mitigate the challenges that they may encounter.”

At the end of the event, all participants received certificates of attendance from the PwC Academy with 6 CPE credits each.