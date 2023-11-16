Shmyhal, Cameron Discuss Support For Ukrainian Exports, Confiscation Of Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron support for Ukrainian exports and the issue of confiscating frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine's recovery.

This is stated in the Prime Minister's post on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"I am pleased to welcome the new British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to Kyiv. His first international visit to Ukraine in his new position testifies to the high and unquestioning level of support from the British government," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the parties discussed military, financial, and sanctions support.

"Special attention was paid to the issue of confiscation of frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine's recovery. We also discussed support for Ukrainian exports. War risk insurance. It is symbolic that it is with British companies that the Ukrainian government has created a new ship insurance mechanism. We look forward to developing cooperation in this area," Shmyhal added.

The Prime Minister also thanked the UK for training the Ukrainian military.

"We rely on further support for our country on the path to NATO," the head of the Ukrainian government added.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the newly appointed Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense, the grain corridor, and the implementation of the Peace Formula.