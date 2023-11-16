Baku To Host Organization Of Islamic Cooperation V Conference Of Labor Ministers Next Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The V Conference
of Labor Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
member countries to be held next week in Baku will contribute to
the expansion of cooperation between the countries in the field of
labor, employment and social protection, Azerbaijani Deputy
Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Karimov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference on the occasion of the
international event.
Anar Karimov stated that Azerbaijan was recognized as a full
member of the organization on December 8, 1991. The OIC has
consistently taken a robust stance on Armenia's occupation of
Azerbaijani territory, denouncing Armenia's armed actions and
supporting Azerbaijan's right position. In this regard, the group
has passed a number of resolutions.
Karimov stated that the OIC actively supported Azerbaijan's fair
stand during the 44-day second Karabakh war, which ended with a
historic victory.
He emphasized that the OIC member countries' V Conference of
Labor Ministers, which will be held in Baku on November 21-23 this
year, will allow the OIC member countries to expand cooperation on
the development of the social sphere, including the labor market,
employment, unemployment elimination, poverty reduction, human
capital development, labor migration, and the exchange of useful
information and experience in these fields.
The Deputy Minister also emphasized the success of social
reforms implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years.
The conference, he believes, will also be significant in terms
of bringing these social successes to the international community
and sharing expertise in this field with OIC member countries.
