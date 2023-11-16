Hyde Dubai and KO8 Fitness: Running into a Healthier Lifestyle with Dubai 30x30

(MENAFN- BRANDACY) Hyde Dubai is thrilled to be part of the Dubai 30x30 campaign, promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle for Dubai residents. Everyone is invited to join in, get active, and prioritize their well-being.

Charles Clark, General Manager of Hyde Dubai, remarks, "Wellness has always been at the heart of Hyde Dubai. We believe in providing not just a place to stay, but an experience that fosters a healthy and active lifestyle. Partnering with KO8 Fitness for Dubai 30x30 is a testament to our commitment to the well-being of our community, and we're excited to take this journey together."

KO8 Fitness Dubai is renowned for its innovative fitness programs, featuring personalized workouts and suspension training that adds an element of excitement to the exercise routine. Sean Clancy, a former professional athlete and Chief Operating Officer of KO8 Fitness Dubai, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership: "We believe in the power of community and exercise in promoting a healthier lifestyle. Join us and let's make fitness a joyful experience."





