Medical Robot Market Insights (2023-2032) Industry Demand, SWOT Analysis And Key Growth Factors

The value of the global medical robot market is expected to reach a value of USD 11.36 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.58% during 2018-2023.

Robots which are used for medical purposes are broadly known as medical robots. Medical robotics can be considered as the application of robotics technology to healthcare to diagnose and treat diseases, or to correct, restore or modify a body function or a body part. The market definition for the medical robot market would be the one which take into consideration products for assisting medical practitioners during surgery, for monitoring status of patients, and for increasing accuracy and precision. It also considers products useful for patients with disabilities The products from this market are used extensively across all age groups. These products are generally mechanical/electronic equipment used by doctors and patients.

The medical robot market can be classified into three primary segments based on product (surgical robot, rehabilitation robot, non-invasive radiosurgery robot and others), application (neurology, orthopedic, cardiology, laparoscopy and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

Furthermore surgical robots consist of neurological surgery robotic systems, cardiology surgery robotic systems, laparoscopic surgical robotic systems, orthopedic surgical robotic systems and steerable robotics. Rehabilitation robots comprise therapeutic robots, prosthetic robots, assistive robots and exoskeleton robots. Hospital and pharmacy automation robots includes pharmacy automation robots, IV robots.

America consists of over 40% of the market owing to increasing demand for the robot-assisted surgeries, developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure. Increasing need of automation and advanced devices have also contributed in the market growth. Europe has the second largest market followed by Asia-Pacific.

Key growth factors

The most significant factor for the growth of this market is the rising demand for more accurate surgeries to reduce human errors and ensure precision. Some other factors include increasing prevalence of diseases, increase in the elderly population of the world, growing hospital investments in improving the technology and the rising patient pool with critical diseases. Use of robotics would also prove beneficial for the hospitals as overhead expenses would be reduced.

Threats and key players

The medical robot market is threatened by the fact that the medical staff might become too dependent on the robots which could reduce their skill level and awareness. Increased initial cost and maintenance of hospitals is also a concern. Dependence of robotics on well-developed infrastructure will limit its global reach. Doctors will have to be well versed with the usage of the equipment. As a result raining costs will increase.

Some of the key players globally are:

Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, Omnicell, Ekso Bionics Holdings, ARxIUM, Kirby Lester, Baxter international, Accuray Inc., Hocoma AG.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:



North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

