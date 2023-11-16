               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

WB Allocates Funding For Kyrgyzstan's Kambarata-1 HPP Feasibility Study Upgrade


11/16/2023 12:22:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 16. An agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank (WB) has been signed for the provision of technical assistance to update the feasibility study of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) construction, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Finance, Almaz Baketaev, and the WB Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan, Naveed Hassan Naqvi. The assistance funding will total $5 million.

The project aims to support the implementation of the Kambarata-1 HPP by updating and refining the existing technical and economic justifications for the project. Additionally, during the meeting, discussions were held regarding ongoing energy projects as well as future steps for implementing new potential investment projects.

On October 31, the WB announced that the funding for this project is facilitated through the International Development Association (IDA) under highly favorable terms. Of the total funding, $3 million is a zero-interest loan, with repayments stretched over 50 years and a 10-year grace period. Moreover, $2 million is allocated as a grant from a fund supported by multiple donors, which does not require repayment.

The WB anticipates that the Kambarata-1 HPP will be among the most effective endeavors to increase the availability of clean energy, not only in Kyrgyzstan but also across the wider Central Asia region. This project holds the potential to address the country's energy security concerns and generate substantial income through energy exports.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107433721

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search