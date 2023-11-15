EU Gives Two EURO Mln Aid Package For Nepal Quake Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Following the earthquake that struck Nepal earlier this month, the European Union Wednesday approved two million euro (USD 2.1 million) aid package to bring relief to the most the affected people.

It will help provide shelter, access to clean water and sanitation, and healthcare, among other services, said an EU statement.

Complementing the financial contribution, the EU will mobilize in-kind assistance from its European Humanitarian Response Capacity (EHRC), worth another two million euro.

This will include tents and winterization kits that will be sent from the EU's stockpile in Kuala Lumpur, to address the crucial shelter needs of vulnerable families whose homes were destroyed.

"The Nepalese people have once again been hit by a deadly earthquake.

As in previous disasters, the EU remains ready to help those most in need.

This new aid package will provide shelter to people that have lost their homes and prepare them to face the upcoming winter, while helping with other pressing needs," said Janez Lenarcic, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management. (end)

